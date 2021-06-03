Liberia: FM Reconfirms One China Policy

The Government of Liberia and the People's Republic of China have signed the handover and acceptance Certificates for the 6th term of China-Aided Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technological Assistance Project to Liberia.

Making a special remark at the signing ceremony, Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell SaahKemayah, Sr., on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended profound thanks and appreciation to the Government and people of the People's Republic of China for the support rendered the Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technological Assistance Project; as well as for the numerous contributions China has rendered towards the reconstruction and development of Liberia.Liberia's Foreign MinisterKemayah signed on behalf of Liberia while Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency RenYissheng signed for his Government.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the signing ceremony took place Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the minister's Conference Room on the 4th floor of the Foreign Ministry. While expressing delight over the signing, Ambassador Kemayah stated "We are particularly pleased, Mr. Ambassador that this project from its inception to current, created an opportunity for capacity building for 900 Liberian youths.

The Minister also indicated that Liberia is looking forward to more of such support in relations to youth empowerment and youth development. "When we create opportunity for our youths, we will be doing a lot towards nation building; we will be supporting His Excellency, the President of Liberia's vision towards poverty reduction",he noted.

Ambassador Kemayah said it is a necessary imperative to create opportunities for youth development and youth empowerment, adding youths are at the core of decision making for this Country in terms of its national development agenda. He then used the occasion to reaffirm to the Government of the People's Republic of China Liberia's unwavering commitment as a Government towards the One China Policy.

"The One China Policy is a policy that we reaffirmed our commitment to, as a country, through legislation, which makes it a Law; and we are pleased to state that this administration led by Dr. George Manneh Weah, remains committed to upholding the One China Policy", the Dean of the Cabinet stressed.

The Liberian Foreign Minister indicated that China and Liberia have come a long way and that Liberia looks forward to see how the two nations can continue to collaborate for the realization of landmark projects approved previously by the two countries.

"In Liberia, we experience temporary setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as this world is making gains, we see many doors being opened; it is our call for us to consolidate efforts towards the realizations of those projects."

"It is with more pleasing duty, with almost humility, to witness a signing ceremony in this conference room for a document that further enhances the bilateral ties between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Liberia," Minister Kemayah told the Chinese Envoy at the occasion.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency RenYissheng said through the use of these renewable natural resources, the Government of Liberia will be able to create opportunities for economic growth, youth employment and women empowerment.

Ambassador RenYissheng indicated that the Chinese technical team has been working in Liberia for more than one decade training hundreds of Liberians under the model capacity-building project which, he said, will help Liberians make use of their natural resources to produce Liberianproducts.The Chinese Ambassador stated "the project has promoted the concept of "made in Liberia, made by Liberians and made from Liberia"

Ambassador RenYissheng further added that the Chinese technical team has trained more than 900 Liberians with practical skills in the areas of bamboo and rattan weaving. He also revealed that many of the trainees have begun opening their own businesses and workshops across the nation.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that agriculture is a very important area in Liberia's economic development, adding China has been, and will continue to support Liberia through meaningful venture in agriculture.

The Ambassador also told the gathering that this bamboo and rattan weaving team has expanded its project to Klay Agriculture and Vocational Training Center in order to share agriculture techniques and skills with more young people.

"We will invite Chinese experts to come and offer onsite training in agriculture field and encourage more entrepreneurs to invest in Liberia especially in the areas of fishery including marine fishing and freshwater aquaculture and aquatic product processing in the future," he added.

In brief remarks during the signing ceremony, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs, Madam Nawomie Gray lauded China for the gesture and indicated that the project is helping to empower young Liberians to be self-sufficient.

She said the gesture by the People's Republic of China at this time is a cleared manifestation of the excellent bilateral ties subsisting between Liberia and the People's Republic of China.

Also speaking at the occasion, Honorable Isaac Doe, Deputy Minister for Youth Development, who proxy for the Youth and Sports Minister at the occasion, thanked the People's Republic of China for the project and said the GOL, through the Ministry of Youths and Sports is grateful to the Chinese and will continue to seek China's intervention in critical areas including the empowerment of vulnerable youths in Liberia.

Meanwhile, following the signing of the Agreement between Liberia and China, Foreign Minister Kemayah and Chinese Ambassador RenYissheng used the occasion to Exchange Handover and acceptance Certificates for the 6th Term of China-Aided Bamboo & Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technological Assistance project to Liberia aimed at enhancing youth empowerment.