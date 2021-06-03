Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia Donates U.S.$ 40,000 to JFK Medical Center

The Management of ArcelorMittal Liberia has provided a financial grant of US$ 40,000 (forty thousand United States Dollars) for the renovation of the General In-Patient Pediatric and the General Surgery Wards at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia.

A press release issued by the company says presenting the check to the Management of the JFK, Marcus Wleh, Head of Government Affairs at ArcelorMittal Liberia said the company was identifying with the JFK as it strives to improve quality of services to the public.

"ArcelorMittal Liberia is pleased to present this check of US$ 40,000 as a contribution towards your efforts to upgrade the Pediatric and the General Surgery Wards at the hospital. We know the needs are many, but we hope this will be the start of a new partnership where we will collaborate to target the critical needs of the JFK," explained Wleh. Supporting and contributing to the improvement of Liberia's healthcare system has always been important for AcelerMittal Liberia.

Since the Corona virus outbreak, the release says AML has provided more than US$ 200,000 (two hundred thousand United States Dollars) in material and financial supportto the Government, local, and community structures to help combat COVID-19.

These included donations of much-needed medical equipment such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators, mattresses, PPEs, and consignments of hygiene and sanitation supplies, in addition to the launch of robust public awareness through the mass media and community outreach.

Receiving the check, the Chief Executive Officer and General Administrator of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital Dr. Jerry Browne commended the Management of ArcelorMittal Liberia for the timely response to the hospital's request for support to improve patients' care by upgrading some critical facilities of the hospital.

"JFK is here to provide quality services to all. To do this, we often encourage partnership and don't just want to wait for people to come and do things for us, but we are willing to collaborate and contribute as well. We look forward to greater collaboration with ArcelorMittal Liberia", he said.

Dr. Browne disclosed that the plan is to complete the renovation of the targeted facility in time for the 50th anniversary of the JFK in July. The JFK Medical Center is Liberia's biggest referral hospital, officially opened on July 27, 1971.