Liberian Importer Seeks to Create Middle Class

Demson Incorporated, a Liberian-owned business involves in export has embarked on a process to create a middle class in the country by empowering marketers, petty traders and other local entrepreneurs. Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dennis Mulbah says Demson supplies groceries to marketers and petty traders at affordable prices to enable them remain in business and make profit.

He discloses that a meeting has been scheduled with Liberian-owned businesses this Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Caldwell to brainstorm on how they could collaborate in promoting a viable business climate in the country.

"We want to know their problem and what we can do to help in a win, win, win situation. Win for the importer, the marketer and the end user", Mr. Mulbah explains. He reveals that Demson Incorporated has been in existence since 2012, but slowed activities because of the Ebola outbreak, adding, "We started in employment agency and lubricants."

The DemsonInc CEO says he looks forward to having more than 150 marketers at the weekend's meeting and the banks will also be represented there. The collaboration could provide great prospect for Liberian-owned businesses by strengthening Small, Medium Enterprises to boost the informal sector.

However, Mr. Mulbah points to mindset of some Liberians, who don't want to embrace their own. He observes that some marketers prefer working with foreign importers rather than their fellow compatriots. Demson's goal is to collaborate with small and large Liberian businesses by facilitating them to create and operate profitable markets in Liberia but mentality and trust worthiness appear to be a challenge.