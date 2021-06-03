Liberia: Boakai Urges Lofaians to Welcome Weah

Despite rumors of mass protest awaiting President George Manneh Weah on his tour to Lofa County, former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on the people of Lofa to welcome the President of Liberia to their county. Recently, there were rumors that some aggrieved citizens of the county were planning to stage protests upon the arrival of President Weah for his citizen engagements. Citizens of that county are aggrieved over the conviction of their son Senator - elect Brownie Samukai who has not been certificated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) since his announcement as winner of the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Election.

According to a release issued in Monrovia Wednesday, 2 June 2021, former Vice President Boakai said Lofaians are peace loving people and that speculations that the President of Liberia will not be welcomed to the county is unfounded and untrue.

Mr. Boakai has called on citizens in the county to do everything to make the President and his entourage comfortable during their stay in the County. President Weah's nationwide county tour mainly to the northern region of Lofa was postponed for proper planning and roads connecting to that part of the country and to other parts of the county.