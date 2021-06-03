Liberia: Fahgon Predicts Enhanced Partnership With America

-following GOL delegation's visit to Washington

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Eugene L. Fahgon is says Liberia stands to benefit enhanced partnership with the Government of the United States as a result of the recent visit of a high-power Government of Liberia delegation to Washington, D.C.

"Look, to answer your question as to what will Liberia benefit following the return of our delegation, I can safely say we stand to benefit from an enhance partnership that will have no end with the U.S. government", Deputy Minister Fahgon optimistically said in a special press conference held at the Ministry of information in Monrovia.

According to him, the delegation's visit to the U.S. was a great step taken to build on existing relationship between Liberia and America, saying We're not going to waste our time on weak people in the opposition; this government has shown to her critics that she wants the best for her citizens. Firstly, they said our officials couldn't go to the U.S. Now that they've seen all the photos taken with key U.S. officials, they change the topic to another one; are these people serious?" He wondered.

He said the Government of President George Weah is concerned about impacting lives of citizens, so no level of negative criticism will stop him from doing what is right.A six-member official delegation concluded two-week engagements and discussions with U.S. Government officials, Congressional leaders and businesses on array of issues.

The delegation led by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Mr. Samuel D. Tweah, included the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel F. McGill, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs. WilliamettaSaydee-Tarr, the Minister of State without Portfolio, Mr. TrokonKpui and the Mayor of Monrovia, Mr. Jefferson Koijee.

It was supported by Liberia's Ambassador accredited to the United States, George S. W. Patten. A press release issued by the delegation in Monrovia after its return sais the initiate was aimed at updating U.S. officials and Congressional leaders on the mid-term progress of the administration, discuss critical challenges and explore opportunities for deepening Liberia - U.S. partnership over the course of the next three years.