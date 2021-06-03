Rwanda Secures $84 Million for Electricity Rollout

2 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has approved $84.22 million in loans and grants to electrify nearly 77,470 rural households in south Rwanda.

The funding released through a project dubbed Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity, is designed to advance Rwanda's efforts of universal electrification by 2024, AfDB said in a statement, adding it would also benefit small businesses and youth.

Approved on May 26, the funds comprise a loan of $36.77 million and a grant worth $47.45 million.

Some of the activities under the project involve the construction of 595 kilometres of medium voltage distribution lines and 1,620 kilometres of low voltage distribution networks in six districts of southern Rwanda.

According to the statement, the project will also see the upgrade, rehabilitation and extension of 1,720 kilometres of low voltage network, and distribution of transformers in secondary cities with high load.

It is expected to improve the reliability and stability of power supply across the country, expand electricity access and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by enabling access to clean energy.

In addition, it is expected to bolster education by extending students' access to light for study, and benefit small and medium enterprises while enhancing job creation for youth.

The project is part of the Rwanda Universal Energy Access Program (RUEAP), which seeks among other goals, to achieve universal access to electricity by 2024.

It is also aligned with the country's long-term development framework, Vision 2050.

The Bank said that it also draws from two of its High-5 strategic priorities: Light Up and Power Africa and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

The funding will ease pressure on the Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL) which faces a serious shortfall in the national budget allocation for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Ron Weiss, the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Energy Group (REG), recently told parliament the country needs an annual investment spend of Rwf400 billion to achieve its energy goals by 2024.

Yet, he added, the money available for the coming fiscal year, which begins on July 1, is just Rwf40 billion.

As of February 2021, the national electricity connectivity rate was 60.9 per cent of Rwandan households.

These included 45 per cent connected to the national grid and 15.9 per cent accessing energy through off-grid systems (mainly solar), according to data from REG.

While the current targets envisage a 100 per cent access to electricity by 2024, all productive users are expected to be connected before the end of this year, according to the utility agency.

To achieve this, REG intends to increase the number of new connections by 500,000 every year, including 200,000 on-grid and 300,000 off-grid.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.