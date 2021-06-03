Kenya: Rugby Legend Ayimba to Be Buried On June 11 in Siaya

3 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The family of the late rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba has confirmed he will be buried on June 11 at his rural home in Siaya.

Family spokesperson Oscar Osir told Capital Sport that they have already firmed up the dates and are now doing the final bits of preparation to ensure Ayimba, who won Kenya's only World Rugby Sevens Series title in 2016, is given a befitting send-off.

"We have agreed on the burial date already. We will have a requiem mass on June 8 though we have not firmed up on the venue. There will then be a vigil for the rugby family at the RFUEA Ground the next day before we travel home on June 10," Osir stated.

Ayimba sadly passed away on May 22 at the Kenyatta National Hospital after battling cerebral Malaria for close to two months.

Meanwhile, a final fundraiser will be staged on Thursday evening at the CITAM Valley Road Church to offset some of the financial deficit that has been incurred, including medical expenses."

"In terms of cash, we have so far raised Sh200,000 and that means we still have a deficit of almost Sh2.5mn. We have some pledges however, some of which might be offset at the fundraiser, but we continue asking for all Kenyans of good faith to continue with their support," Osir said.

He added; "But we want to thank everyone for the support they have given and are continuing to give us. Since Benja was admitted in hospital to when he unfortunately passed, we had bills of almost Sh8.5mn and though the support we have received, we have managed to lower that figure."

Over the weekend, the Rugby fraternity hosted an event at the RFUEA Ground to pay tribute to the trailblazing coach who made history for the country both as a player and coach.

