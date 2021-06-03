Kenya: Jane Muthoni, Ex-Principal Convicted of Husband's Murder, Handed 30 Years in Jail

3 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — A former school principal convicted of the murder of his husband, a fellow principal, was Thursday sentenced to 30 year in jail.

Justice Joel Ngugi handed Jane Muthoni the sentence saying she severally planned the murder of Solomon Mwangi.

Mwangi, a principle at Kiiru Boys Secondary School, was murdered on November 6, 2016, by hitmen hired by Muthoni who was at the time the School Head at Icaciri Girls Secondary School.

Isaac Ng'ang'a, the co-accused in the case was handed a similar sentence.

Witnesses had told the court she once claimed her husband had an extramarital affair with a mobile money transfer agent.

The witness told the court Muthoni had at some point hired her alongside someone else for Sh200,000 to retrieve text messages between the deceased and a 28-year-old M-Pesa agent.

The M-Pesa shop attendant Muthoni had accused of having an affair with her husband told court the principal had threatened her many times over an alleged love affair.

The M-Pesa agent who denied having had an affair with Muthoni's husband displayed text messages from the ex-principal warning her to keep off the husband.

Justice Ngugi said Muthoni masterminded and procured her husband's killers although she did not participate in the actual murder.

