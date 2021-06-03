Rwanda: Sigh of Relief as Government Eases Wedding Restrictions

The cabinet on Monday, March 31, lifted some restrictions related to weddings, giving the green light to receptions and traditional wedding ceremonies (also referred to as introduction or gusaba in Kinyarwanda).

However, only up to 30 people are allowed to attend in both cases, as part of continued efforts to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.

And, when either of the ceremonies is conducted at a hotel, open garden or any other entertainment venue, participants cannot exceed 30 per cent of venue capacity and a Covid-19 test for each attendee is a requirement.

The Ministry of Local Government has since issued additional guidelines, including a requirement to inform local authorities at least five days in advance. Both civil marriage and religious wedding ceremonies will also continue with a maximum of 30 people each.

Following the ban of traditional weddings and related reception events, some people opted to postpone their weddings, while some went ahead with only the civil and religious ceremonies.

Cicy Mukesha is one of the people who looked forward to their wedding day when the pandemic suddenly forced the first national lockdown in March last year. She had to settle for low-key civil and religious wedding ceremonies even as the couple had already paid for expenses related to wedding reception, such as venue and decoration costs.

"I had lost hope of doing a proper wedding but the cabinet's decision has made my husband and I think of resuming our original plan and inviting friends and family to join us and celebrate our union," she told The New Times on Tuesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Séraphine Mutoni, a bride-to-be, said: "We are really grateful to the government for easing the restrictions, especially for allowing traditional weddings to resume. It means a lot."

"It's hard to talk of a proper wedding without the traditional segment of the ceremonies because that's when dowry is paid and that's an important cultural practice."

Bruno Dusabe, who's due to walk down the aisle in a few weeks' time, also welcomed the decision, but warned that this could also come with more expenses .

"It's a positive development but of course it means more costs because it's part of our culture to invite friends and family for such special occasions," he observed.

Cultural enthusiasts are also relieved that the government has allowed for the resumption of traditional wedding ceremonies (gusaba).

John Gatera, 61 year, said: "Introduction is normally the first segment of wedding ceremonies in Rwanda and it's one where our cultural norms and traditions are conducted. Without it the wedding is not complete, it means that parents have not blessed the young couple."

Many people were arrested over the last few months over organising or attending gusaba events in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The return of traditional weddings and receptions is also good news for wedding-related businesses and traditional artistes.

"As a traditional artist this means a lot to our industry, it's a lifeline for many in this industry," said Bissa Josiane Umurungi.