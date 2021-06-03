South Africa: A Defiant Jeremy Vearey Strikes Back Over His Dismissal By SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole

3 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A week after his swift dismissal by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole, former Western Cape Head of Detectives Jeremy Vearey has hit back in an exclusive interview with Daily Maverick, labelling the expeditious process to remove him as unprocedural.

On Wednesday, Vearey said the expeditious process that had been triggered to fire him had been "outside our disciplinary code" as he had not been afforded an opportunity to interrogate evidence related to the social media posts that landed him firmly in Sitole's sights.

Regulation 9, said Vearey, provided that an employee charged with misconduct in terms of Regulation 9(2) "must appear at a Meeting, and not a disciplinary hearing". (See para 17 in the embedded document below.)

Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, the designated official in Vearey's matter, stated in her written decision of the expeditious procedure that "the provisions of Regulation 11 regulate the holding of the normal disciplinary hearing, which is not the case in the matter before me".

She added that at the Meeting, no witnesses would be called by either of the two parties.

"For that reason, there shall be no evidence led," said Ntshinga.

In paragraph 19, Ntshinga...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.