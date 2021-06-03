South Africa: A Defiant Jeremy Vearey Strikes Back Over His Dismissal By SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole

analysis

A week after his swift dismissal by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole, former Western Cape Head of Detectives Jeremy Vearey has hit back in an exclusive interview with Daily Maverick, labelling the expeditious process to remove him as unprocedural.

On Wednesday, Vearey said the expeditious process that had been triggered to fire him had been "outside our disciplinary code" as he had not been afforded an opportunity to interrogate evidence related to the social media posts that landed him firmly in Sitole's sights.

Regulation 9, said Vearey, provided that an employee charged with misconduct in terms of Regulation 9(2) "must appear at a Meeting, and not a disciplinary hearing". (See para 17 in the embedded document below.)

Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, the designated official in Vearey's matter, stated in her written decision of the expeditious procedure that "the provisions of Regulation 11 regulate the holding of the normal disciplinary hearing, which is not the case in the matter before me".

She added that at the Meeting, no witnesses would be called by either of the two parties.

"For that reason, there shall be no evidence led," said Ntshinga.

In paragraph 19, Ntshinga...