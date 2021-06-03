South Africa: Racism Was Behind Top Cop Jeremy Vearey's Dismissal, Say Some Former MK Members

analysis

The Western Cape policeman's dismissal exposes the SAPS and ANC to accusations of targeted attacks on coloured former Umkhonto weSizwe members.

The dismissal of Major-General Jeremy Vearey from the South African Police Service after 30 years of service has catapulted an issue that has been simmering for more than a decade, to the foreground: the perception that senior coloured officers have been sidelined due to "tribalism and factionalism" which flourished during the Zuma years.

Vearey, a former Umkhonto weSizwe operative, is one of several senior cops who have been targeted at some stage. They include Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs, also a former MK member; Anti-Gang Unit head, Major-General Andre Lincoln; head of Parliament's protection services, Zelda Holtzman; head of the Western Cape Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, Brigadier Sonja Harri; and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head, Lieutenant-General Anwa Dramat.

At the funeral of assassinated Anti-Gang Unit section leader Charl Kinnear, Vearey spoke out about this "factionalism and tribalism" which was undermining the ability of the SAPS to do its work.

But no one could have predicted that Facebook posts by the outspoken Vearey, who is also an award-winning author, would eventually...