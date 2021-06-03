Nigeria: Enyimba Pip Lobi Stars 2-1 in NPFL Rescheduled Fixture

3 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Enyimba FC of Aba yesterday recovered from last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Heartland to defeat Lobi Stars 2-1 in the rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League week 16 fixture played in Aba.

While Coach Fatai Osho made two changes from the side that started against Heartland, his counterpart, Kabiru Dogo, named three former Enyimba players, goalkeeper Stanley Nawabali, Onuwa Chukwuka and Chiononso Okonkwo in his matchday squad.

Lobi Stars suffered an early setback in the Midweek encounter after Victor Mbaoma put the hosts in front in the 7th minute.

In the 20th minute, a big chance fell to Kayode Abiodun to equalise for Lobi Stars after he benefitted from defence ace John Lazarus' cross but the striker's header went wide.

Enyimba responded immediately when they nearly doubled their lead in the 33rd minute but Samad Kadiri shot straight at Nwabali in goal for Lobi Stars.

However, shortly before the break, Enyimba doubled their lead when Mohammed Farouk scored from the spot for the 'People's elephants' to go into the break on high.

Lobi Stars consolatory goal came five minutes into the second half when Mohammed Farouk was adjudged to have handled Chigozie Chilekwu's cross in the box.

Experienced striker, Ossy Martins then stepped forward to reduce the deficit from the spot.

Mbaoma then had a golden opportunity to restore Enyimba's two goal lead when he benefitted from Ozor's through pass in the 65th minute but the former Remo Stars captain wasted the chance.

Lobi Stars fought gallantly but were unable to get a share of the spoils as Enyimba stood firm to win 2-1.

Enyimba who have 38 points after yesterday's victory still have three outstanding matches to play.

