Rwanda: Outgoing UK Envoy Bids Farewell to Kagame

2 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President Paul Kagame, on Wednesday, June 2 hosted Joanne Lomas, the outgoing British High Commissioner to Rwanda, as she is bidding farewell to Rwanda, having completed her 3-year tenure.

Lomas was appointed as her country's envoy to Rwanda in November 2017, and she doubled as non-resident Ambassador to Burundi.

In her farewell visit to the President's office, she met with the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Vincent Biruta.

"Today at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received Jo Lomas, British High Commissioner who is ending her 3-year term in Rwanda," the President's office said in a tweet.

Lomas is an experienced diplomat, having joined the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in 1993 as a desk officer in the United Nations Department.

Prior to her service in Rwanda, she worked as the British High Commissioner to Namibia from September 2015 to November 2017.

She also had postings in Geneva-Switzerland and Damascus-Syria, and has a degree in Political Science from the University of Bristol.

Lomas will be succeeded by Omar Daair.

