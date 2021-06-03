Nigeria/Cameroon: Obuh - Withdrawals From Cameroon Friendly a Blessing in Disguise

3 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

John Obuh believes Victor Osimhen and other players that withdrew from Nigeria international friendly against Cameroon will give manager Gernot Rohr an opportunity to try new players in their positions.

The Napoli forward pulled out due to injury, so did Nantes' Moses Simon, Crotone's Simy Nwankwo, Porto's Zaidu Sanusi, West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi, Fulham's Ola Aina, Benfica's Tyronne Ebuehi and Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma.

The Super Eagles will slug it out against the Indomitable Lions in a double-header with the first fixture expected to take place on Friday while the second outing is scheduled for June 8.

Obuh expects Rohr to take positivity from the situation and approach the encounter with determination to improve the team.

"When a situation like this arises, it will give an opportunity to a new observation. It might be a little bit difficult for the coach because he wanted all of them to play together," Obuh told Goal.

"Since his desire to see the players play together for more improvement did not materialize because of injuries, he will gain by having an opportunity to see new players in the same positions. So he won't lose in both ways and that is how football supposed to be," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.