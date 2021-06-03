Nigeria/Cameroon: Obuh - Withdrawals From Cameroon Friendly a Blessing in Disguise

John Obuh believes Victor Osimhen and other players that withdrew from Nigeria international friendly against Cameroon will give manager Gernot Rohr an opportunity to try new players in their positions.

The Napoli forward pulled out due to injury, so did Nantes' Moses Simon, Crotone's Simy Nwankwo, Porto's Zaidu Sanusi, West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi, Fulham's Ola Aina, Benfica's Tyronne Ebuehi and Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma.

The Super Eagles will slug it out against the Indomitable Lions in a double-header with the first fixture expected to take place on Friday while the second outing is scheduled for June 8.

Obuh expects Rohr to take positivity from the situation and approach the encounter with determination to improve the team.

"When a situation like this arises, it will give an opportunity to a new observation. It might be a little bit difficult for the coach because he wanted all of them to play together," Obuh told Goal.

"Since his desire to see the players play together for more improvement did not materialize because of injuries, he will gain by having an opportunity to see new players in the same positions. So he won't lose in both ways and that is how football supposed to be," he said.