South Africa: The Race Card - Investigation 'Rubbishes' Racism Claims Against Eskom CEO André De Ruyter

2 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Based on the findings of Advocate Ishmael Semenya SC, Eskom's board has cleared group chief executive (GCE) André de Ruyter of allegations of racism and misgovernance. That gives De Ruyter the space to continue cleaning up the mess that has become Eskom.

In a statement issued late Wednesday afternoon, the Eskom board was emphatic in its support of the GCE, who was brought in to steer the Titanic that is the power utility before it crashes and drags the South African economy down with it.

"Racism allegations about Eskom CEO rubbished by senior counsel finding. The use of the race card without foundation, merit or substance has no place at Eskom!" reads the statement's fairly unsubtle headline.

Advocate Ishmael Semenya was appointed by the board to investigate allegations made against De Ruyter by Eskom's former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, who was recently dismissed in a separate disciplinary hearing regarding poor performance.

The board quoted the advocate's findings as follows:

"Having had all the evidence, and considered all the documents, I could find no substantiation for the allegation that the GCE has conducted himself in any manner that would amount to racist practice.

"I could...

