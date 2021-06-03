Kenya: FIA Plans to Develop New Generation of Rally Drivers

As part of its strategy to develop rallying throughout the world, FIA has come up with a programme to nurture a new generation of talented drivers.

The programme, known as FIA Rally Star, will identify talented drivers and help them develop a professional career in rallying.

Kenyan youngsters stand to benefit from this latest FIA-funded programme that targets drivers. between the ages of 17 and 25 years.

The project was announced by the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, Phineas Kimathi last week during the release of the official entry list for the major round of the World Rally Championship.

"Our young drivers stand a chance of becoming the next stars of rallying not only in Kenya but across the world with the latest support coming from the World Rally Championship body. The FIA Rally Star programme is a great initiative by the FIA," said Kimathi.

The programme is funded by the FIA Innovation Fund (FIF), which aims at supporting innovative and high-impact initiatives that generate lasting benefits for the FIA community." Kimathi added: "The FIA has an ambitious programme to develop young talent in motorsport in different disciplines not only rally, but also in rally-X and autocross. A programme that's ongoing in different parts of the world.

"In Kenya, we have developed a partnership with FIA/WRC and a number of corporate organisations that are interested in ensuring the future of motorsports in Kenya isn't doomed when the current crop of drivers retire."

Kimathi revealed that plans had been put in place to nurture young talent in Kenya.

McRae Kimathi/Shameer Yusuf, Hamza Anwar/Riyaz Ismail and Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi have already been gifted with the Ford Fiesta R3 rally cars for this month's Safari Rally.

Yusuf, Kimathi, Ismail, Wahome and Ukundi are graduates of the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor institute.