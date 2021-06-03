Kenya: Sauti Sol Unveiled As Infinix Brand Ambassadors

Infinix on Wednesday unveiled Kenyan Afro-pop band, Sauti Sol, as its new brand ambassadors.

The unveiling comes as the mobile company gears up to unleash its next Note smartphone.

The Grammy award-winning band will be featured in a new integrated campaign for Infinix which will run across TV, print, and online channels and in-store.

According to the company, the choice of Sauti Sol as brand ambassadors is informed by the band's youth focus.

"They are the very embodiment of why young people should make their own way through life regardless of the challenges they face along the way," said Infinix's brand manager for Kenya Mike Zhang.

He added that the Suzzana hitmakers are not only the best fit but the natural choice for the path and as a youth-centered brand they aim to pursue.

On why the band opted to be advocates for the brand, Sauti Sol believes that Infinix has not only carved a niche as a strong sponsor of the African Creative Industry but has also been a great supporter of the Kenyan Music Industry.

"Their business model is collaborative, inclusive, and strongly hedged on innovation. They wanted to co-create a campaign whose pillars capture the essence of both businesses, more so, a campaign that is transformative. This rang true to us, and we are glad to not only work with Infinix but, with their vast network of affiliate businesses which range from music technology solutions, fitness & lifestyle technology and app development solution. This is a strong partnership with is not only about the great phones we are launching together but also about the possibilities of creating a transformative model of technology companies working with the creative industry." said Moriasi Omambia, Sauti Sol, representative.

This campaign rolls out from June 16 when the company will be officially launching the new Infinix NOTE 10 Series to the Kenyan market.

Infinix says it has been keen on seriously promoting diversity and inclusivity in every aspect of its business in Kenya.

"With over 3000 diverse tribes in Africa, learning from people with a range of perspectives, different cultures and backgrounds are very critical to Infinix in order to better understand its positioning."