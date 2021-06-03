Namibia: Amadhila Takes Over the Helm of Powercom

3 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Beatus Amadhila has taken up the position as the new Chief Executive Officer at PowerCom, a subsidiary of Telecom Namibia, with effect from 1 June 2021.

Amadhila previously served as the Director of Finance and Administration (Interim) at NIPAM and has a combined experience of over 16 years in various sectors, such as commercial, agriculture, banking, asset management, education, training, and the media sector. Prior, he served as a chief financial officer at New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) from 1 May 2015 to 31 March 2020; head of finance and administration at the Namibia Training Authority (Rundu VTC) and has served on various committees such as the NEPC Risk and Audit committee, National Development Plan (NDP4 and NDP5) ICT committee, and was the former chairperson: NEPC Procurement Committee, just to mention a few.

When asked about his unique vision for PowerCom, Amadhila stated, "My vision is to see PowerCom transform into a world class-tech enabler and leading ICT infrastructure and equipment provider of choice in Namibia. My key objectives at the end of my tenure are to look back and confidently say that I and the team have indeed delivered on the mandate, but most importantly, I would like to leave behind a company that has made and shall continue to make a positive impact to the masses. I want to build a sustainable company that will continue to earn positive returns on investment for its shareholders."

Despite all the progress made in the ICT sector in Namibia, PowerCom has a huge role to play in assisting the government in minimising the digital divide between the urban and rural areas.

During Amadhila's tenure, he plans to address the current visible divide by engaging in smart partnerships with key stakeholders. "We should be intentional about alleviating the gap to ensure that no one including the rural areas is left behind. The Covid-19 lessons should not go to waste and we should not relax after the pandemic is gone. If anything, I have learned from the pandemic is that technology is the most powerful tool nowadays and it is also the most powerful weapon we have when it comes to fighting economic inequality, promoting social progressions such as health and education and so forth. To realise the goals require a collective collaboration among so many stakeholders and it is one of my goals to ensure that a blueprint is in place first and foremost and all systems are set to ensure smooth implementation," he stated.

"I am a strong believer of teamwork, as well as leading from the front and I identify with high performance culture. Therefore, through proper planning and speedy implementation among others and the right organisational culture, I foresee a company that can only transform into a world class ICT infrastructure and equipment provider," he concluded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.