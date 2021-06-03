Namibia: Amadhila Takes Over the Helm of Powercom

Beatus Amadhila has taken up the position as the new Chief Executive Officer at PowerCom, a subsidiary of Telecom Namibia, with effect from 1 June 2021.

Amadhila previously served as the Director of Finance and Administration (Interim) at NIPAM and has a combined experience of over 16 years in various sectors, such as commercial, agriculture, banking, asset management, education, training, and the media sector. Prior, he served as a chief financial officer at New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) from 1 May 2015 to 31 March 2020; head of finance and administration at the Namibia Training Authority (Rundu VTC) and has served on various committees such as the NEPC Risk and Audit committee, National Development Plan (NDP4 and NDP5) ICT committee, and was the former chairperson: NEPC Procurement Committee, just to mention a few.

When asked about his unique vision for PowerCom, Amadhila stated, "My vision is to see PowerCom transform into a world class-tech enabler and leading ICT infrastructure and equipment provider of choice in Namibia. My key objectives at the end of my tenure are to look back and confidently say that I and the team have indeed delivered on the mandate, but most importantly, I would like to leave behind a company that has made and shall continue to make a positive impact to the masses. I want to build a sustainable company that will continue to earn positive returns on investment for its shareholders."

Despite all the progress made in the ICT sector in Namibia, PowerCom has a huge role to play in assisting the government in minimising the digital divide between the urban and rural areas.

During Amadhila's tenure, he plans to address the current visible divide by engaging in smart partnerships with key stakeholders. "We should be intentional about alleviating the gap to ensure that no one including the rural areas is left behind. The Covid-19 lessons should not go to waste and we should not relax after the pandemic is gone. If anything, I have learned from the pandemic is that technology is the most powerful tool nowadays and it is also the most powerful weapon we have when it comes to fighting economic inequality, promoting social progressions such as health and education and so forth. To realise the goals require a collective collaboration among so many stakeholders and it is one of my goals to ensure that a blueprint is in place first and foremost and all systems are set to ensure smooth implementation," he stated.

"I am a strong believer of teamwork, as well as leading from the front and I identify with high performance culture. Therefore, through proper planning and speedy implementation among others and the right organisational culture, I foresee a company that can only transform into a world class ICT infrastructure and equipment provider," he concluded.