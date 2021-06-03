Botswana: Lesaso Cautions Against Project Delays

Ncojane — Mr Aubrey Lesaso has expressed concern about some contractors who failed to deliver projects on time and within budget.

Speaking in an interview after inspecting the Charleshill- Ncojane road and Ghanzi Senior Secondary School recently, he said it had come to their attention that both projects were not delivered on time.

He noted that the 109km Charleshill-Ncojane road project was expected to have been completed in 36 months but has went on for 72 months. The P463 million project commenced in 2015.

Mr Lesaso, who is the parliamentary committee on communications, works, transport and technology chairperson and Shoshong MP, also noted that the refurbishment of Ghanzi Senior Secondary School has not been completed as scheduled.

The project commenced in October 2019 at the cost of P68 million and was expected to be completed in October 2020.

Mr Lesaso said some contractors even depleted contingency funds before completion of the projects.

He noted that project variations called for supplementary funds and that some projects were even abandoned due to insufficient funds.

He urged contractors to practice prudent funds management in order to deliver quality services within budget.

Mr Lesaso noted that both projects exceeded their completion time and that it meant more funds to be injected into the projects.

He said failure to deliver projects on time bleed government coffers and affected service delivery.

He implored contractors and other stakeholders to deliver quality works and within budget, saying otherwise government would be forced to impose penalties such as blacklisting.

On other issues, he called on public officers to supervise projects in order to save government funds.

He also encouraged concerned ministries to hold responsible officials accountable on all issues that could point to maladministration.

He also urged communities to join hands with government to fight corruption.

Department of Facilities Management area manager for Ghanzi, Mr Justice Kgodumo said the contractor encountered challenges that led to delays and the project not being completed on time.

He noted that the contractor requested for an extension because of lack of materials.

He said the contractor sourced materials from South Africa and that due to the hard lockdown in the neighbouring country, the work progress was affected. He also said unfavourable weather conditions caused more delays.

Another representative from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Mr Lekang Motshwaedi said the contractor encountered delays in claims, late approval of mining licences to establish burrow pits as well as adjustments on the contract which hampered the project to be completed on time.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>