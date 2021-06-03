Liberia: Ex-VP Boakai Urges Lofaians to Honour Pres. Weah's Visit to Lofa

Monrovia — Former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on the people of Lofa County to welcome President George Manneh Weah to the county as the Liberian leader concludes his nationwide tour.

Mr. Boakai said Lofaians are peace-loving people and that speculation that the President of Liberia will not be welcomed to Lofa County is unfounded and untrue.

The statement from the former Vice President comes amidst speculation that the people of Lofa will not welcome the Liberian leader to the county.

President Weah won an overwhelming election in 2017 to become Liberia's 25th President, the process was, however, the nation's first democratic transfer of power in 70 years.

Weah won 14 out of the country's 15 counties except Lofa, a situation which earlier ignited speculations that the President's county tour will not be extended to that northern county.

However, the statement from the former VP's office indicated that Mr. Boakai called on citizens in the county to do everything to make the President and his entourage comfortable during their stay in the county.

The first phase of the President's county tour covered six counties, including Bong, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Rivergee, Maryland, and Grand Kru counties and the second phase saw him travel to Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbarpolu counties while he travelled to Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess and Sinoe counties as part of the third phase of his tour.