Liberia: Ex-VP Boakai Urges Lofaians to Honour Pres. Weah's Visit to Lofa

3 June 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on the people of Lofa County to welcome President George Manneh Weah to the county as the Liberian leader concludes his nationwide tour.

Mr. Boakai said Lofaians are peace-loving people and that speculation that the President of Liberia will not be welcomed to Lofa County is unfounded and untrue.

The statement from the former Vice President comes amidst speculation that the people of Lofa will not welcome the Liberian leader to the county.

President Weah won an overwhelming election in 2017 to become Liberia's 25th President, the process was, however, the nation's first democratic transfer of power in 70 years.

Weah won 14 out of the country's 15 counties except Lofa, a situation which earlier ignited speculations that the President's county tour will not be extended to that northern county.

However, the statement from the former VP's office indicated that Mr. Boakai called on citizens in the county to do everything to make the President and his entourage comfortable during their stay in the county.

The first phase of the President's county tour covered six counties, including Bong, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Rivergee, Maryland, and Grand Kru counties and the second phase saw him travel to Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbarpolu counties while he travelled to Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess and Sinoe counties as part of the third phase of his tour.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.