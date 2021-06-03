Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 11 Positive Cases Recorded

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 814 PCR tests as at 18h30 today.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Two cases detected following a Contact Tracing exercise in course, they are two residents of Congomah.

· Nine persons tested positive on Day 7 in quarantine. These persons were identified following a Contact Tracing exercise and were tested negative on their arrival in quarantine on Day 0.

608 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

- 581 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

- 168 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

- 8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is 163.