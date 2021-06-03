Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 11 Positive Cases Recorded

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 814 PCR tests as at 18h30 today.
The positive cases detected are as follows:
· Two cases detected following a Contact Tracing exercise in course, they are two residents of Congomah.
· Nine persons tested positive on Day 7 in quarantine. These persons were identified following a Contact Tracing exercise and were tested negative on their arrival in quarantine on Day 0.
608 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
- 581 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.
- 168 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
- 8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The number of active cases at the local level is 163.