Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 11 Positive Cases Recorded

2 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 814 PCR tests as at 18h30 today.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Two cases detected following a Contact Tracing exercise in course, they are two residents of Congomah.

· Nine persons tested positive on Day 7 in quarantine. These persons were identified following a Contact Tracing exercise and were tested negative on their arrival in quarantine on Day 0.

608 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

- 581 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

- 168 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

- 8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is 163.

