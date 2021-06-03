Namibia: PDM Appoints Dirkse As New Spokesperson

3 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The official opposition, the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) on 3 June announced the appointment of Roberto Dirkse as the spokesperson effective immediately.

Dirkse, a Political Science student at the University of Namibia, joined the PDM's Research Desk earlier this year and contested as a PDM candidate during the 2020 Local and Regional Elections.

"The appointment of Mr. Dirkse aligns with President Venaani's commitment to capacitating the youth and offering them spaces to thrive within the political arena. The PDM further wishes to thank Hon. Inna Hengari who has served diligently and passionately in this role the past year," PDM Secretary-General, Manuel Ngaringombe, said in a statement.

