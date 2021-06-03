Liberia: Swedish Government Approves U.S.$212 Million for Liberia

Monrovia — The Swedish Government has approved and adopted Sweden's new development cooperation strategy in Liberia from 2021 to 2025.

According to Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Wetterqvist, the new strategy is valued at an estimated US$212 million which is a 40 percent increment from the previous strategy.

Ambassador Wetterqvist made the disclosure Wednesday at the National Conference on the Environment and Climate Change held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town outside Monrovia.

She noted that one of the key pillars of the new strategy is environment, climate and sustainable use of natural resources which are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals 13, 14 and 15.

She pointed out that with this new pillar, the Swedish Government will support climate smart agriculture to improve food security, enhance agricultural productivity including improved land use practices as well as support to agricultural inputs.

"We will also support building community's resilience through climate change mitigation and adaptation, conduct environment, climate change and biodiversity scoping study to understand gaps in the embassy's strategic engagement," Ambassador Wetterqvist added.

Meanwhile, the British Ambassador Neil Bradley said developed countries have a responsibility to lead on climate action, but everyone, especially major economies must play their part.

Ambassador Bradley stated that developed nations should imagine what it is like for communities on the Frontline of climate change, struggling to deal with a crisis they did next to nothing to create.

He stressed that developed countries invest trillions overnight to address the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst 'the US$100 billion a year that we have promised to support developing countries to respond to the climate crisis remains uncertain.

He disclosed that the United Kingdom is playing its part, "doubling our international climate finance to 11.6 billion pounds over five years."

Ambassador Bradley maintained that as donor countries, "we must all keep our obligation and deliver on that US$100 billion for without adequate finance the task ahead is near impossible."