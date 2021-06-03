Tunisia: Soccer - Tunisia's Cup - C.africain-Us Monastir, Co Transports-CS Sfaxien Semi-Final Matches

Tunis/Tunisia — The draw for the semi-finals of the Tunisian Football Cup, "Salah Ben Youssef" edition, held Wednesday evening during the sports programme "Mercredi Sport", on the National 1 TV channel, gave rise to the following matches:

Club Africain - US Monastir

CO Transports - CS Sfaxien (in Mellassine)

The semi-finals will take place on June 19 and 20, and the final on June 27 in Djerba Midoun.

US Monastir, qualified after beating ES Zarzis (1-0), Club Africain defeated AS Soliman (2-1), CS Sfaxien eliminated O. Beja (1-0), and CO Transports qualified after beating ES Metlaoui (1-0).