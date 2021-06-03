Ethiopia: Interim Administration Disburses Fertilizers to 22 Woredas

ADDIS ABABA- Tigray Interim Administration Agriculture and Rural Development Bureau disclosed that it has distributed 102, 267 quintals of fertilizers to 22 Woredas in Tigray State of Ethiopia for the coming rainy season.

According to the ureau, though the state is currently passing through difficult situation, the bureau has been mobilizing the farmers for cultivation. The bureau has set an emergency plan for the coming rainy season focusing on providing agricultural inputs.

The bureau noted it planned to make use 800, 000 quintals of fertilizers in the upcoming two or three months in the state. Over 260, 500 quintals of fertilizers have already been made available in the state. In addition, the bureau plans to provide 492,000 quintals of improved seed adding

that 350, 599 quintals of improved seeds have already handed over to farmers . Up to now, 800, 900 quintals of improved seeds have disbursed to 11 woreda administrations of the state. Citing Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) reported that the ministry is working with the Interim Administration on rehabilitating the farmers in the state ..

According to MoA, it is going to plough 900,000 hectares of land in the state in the rainy season. The activities and measures that have been so far taken have created the capacity to grow crops on 70 percent of the cultivated land, the ministry announced adding that agricultural inputs are now transporting to Mekelle warehouses and the inputs would be distributed to cooperatives.

According to MoA , in the efforts of providing the necessary agricultural inputs to the farmers in the state , it is working closely with governmental and non-governmental to achieve the plan.

BY DARGIE KAHSAY