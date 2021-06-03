Tanzania/Malawi: Malawi Gather for Tanzania Friendly

Malawi's local players on Tuesday afternoon started training in preparation for next week's international friendly match against Tanzania.
The Flames regrouped and underwent Covid-19 and physical fitness tests. All players tested negative for COVID-19.
All the local players have reported for camp except goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe, who is undergoing medical assessment, while defender Eric Kaonga, who has replaced injured Precious Sambani, will join the team on Wednesday.
"We are expecting the two to join us on Wednesday. All the boys are fit according to the physical fitness tests that we have had today. This game is very important to us because we want to see which areas we need to work on as we are preparing for the World Cup matches," said coach Meck Mwase.
Foreign-based players will start arriving on Thursday.
Malawi will face Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, June 13.
Malawi squad:
Goalkeepers
1. Enerst Kankhobwe
2. William Thole
3. Brighton Munthali
Defenders
4. Limbikani Mzava
5. Charles Petro
6. Stanley Sanudi
7. Petro Cholopi
8. Precious Sambani
9. Nickson Nyasulu
10. Paul Ndlovu
11. Denis Chembezi
Midfielders
12. Chimwemwe Idana
13. Chikoti Chirwa
14. Chimango Kayira
15. Rafick Namwera
16. Tawonga Chimodzi
17. Yamikani Chester
18. Francisco Madinga
19. John Banda
20. Gerard Phiri Junior
Strikers
21. Vincent Nyangulu
22. Gabadihno Mhango
23. Richard Mbulu
24. Khuda Muyaba
Source: Football Association of Malawi