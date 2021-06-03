Tanzania/Malawi: Malawi Gather for Tanzania Friendly

2 June 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Malawi's local players on Tuesday afternoon started training in preparation for next week's international friendly match against Tanzania.

The Flames regrouped and underwent Covid-19 and physical fitness tests. All players tested negative for COVID-19.

All the local players have reported for camp except goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe, who is undergoing medical assessment, while defender Eric Kaonga, who has replaced injured Precious Sambani, will join the team on Wednesday.

"We are expecting the two to join us on Wednesday. All the boys are fit according to the physical fitness tests that we have had today. This game is very important to us because we want to see which areas we need to work on as we are preparing for the World Cup matches," said coach Meck Mwase.

Foreign-based players will start arriving on Thursday.

Malawi will face Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, June 13.

Malawi squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Enerst Kankhobwe

2. William Thole

3. Brighton Munthali

Defenders

4. Limbikani Mzava

5. Charles Petro

6. Stanley Sanudi

7. Petro Cholopi

8. Precious Sambani

9. Nickson Nyasulu

10. Paul Ndlovu

11. Denis Chembezi

Midfielders

12. Chimwemwe Idana

13. Chikoti Chirwa

14. Chimango Kayira

15. Rafick Namwera

16. Tawonga Chimodzi

17. Yamikani Chester

18. Francisco Madinga

19. John Banda

20. Gerard Phiri Junior

Strikers

21. Vincent Nyangulu

22. Gabadihno Mhango

23. Richard Mbulu

24. Khuda Muyaba

Source: Football Association of Malawi

