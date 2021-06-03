Ethiopia: University Vows to Credible Elections

DEBRE BERHAN- Debre Berhan University expressed desire to contribute share for the national efforts to conduct a democratic and credible elections through in inculcating innovative ideas and solve problems democracy building has been facing based on research. The university hosted a discussion forum under the theme 'The Role of Citizens, Civic Associations, and Political Parties for Peace and Democratic Election.' In his opening remark at the event yesterday, University President Nigussie Tadesse (PhD) said that the institution aims to support different actors' engagement to the successful conduct of the 6th General Elections.

As election is a key instrument to demonstrate citizen's sovereignty and a place for contending political parties to present policy alternatives to the electorate has drawn much attention to study and research among higher education institutions, the president elaborated. "Lessons should be garnered from previous five elections with a view to making outcomes of the approaching polls adhered by all actors."

Science and Higher Education State Minister Mulu Nega (PhD) said on his part that the upcoming General Elections would have a paramount importance to hep Ethiopia overcome the pressing challenges it has been currently encountering. The state minister further highlighted that overwhelming public participation is essential for the successful execution of upcoming major events such as the second of filling GERD reservoir, the 6th General Elections and Green Legacy initiative.

A lot is expected from universities and other higher education institutions to come up with innovative ideas and research-based solutions in a bid to help the approaching elections address the limitations that have been witnessed in the previous five polls, Mulu stated.

BY MESERET BEHAILU