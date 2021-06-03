Malawi: Chanthunya Says Police Manufactured Evidence, Appeal Hearing 29 June

3 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gladys Chingaipe

"The High Court erred in finding that circumstantial evidence proved beyond reasonable doubt that Chanthunya caused the death of Gasa."

Murder convict Misozi Chanthunya has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal seeking the court to overturn the High Court guilty verdict over the killing of his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa, who was found buried under the bathroom slab of his family cottage in Monkey Bay in the Lake District of Mangochi in 2010.

The appeal will be heard on 29 June in Blantyre.

In September last year, Judge Ruth Chinangwa sentenced Chanthunya to life imprisonment for the murder of Linda Gasa and also sentenced him to two years in prison for hindering burial of a dead body.

Chanthunya's lawyer, Micheal Goba Chipeta confirmed that the appeal was filed, saying grounds of appeal centre on the arguments that the High Court made a number of errors of law.

In his 222-paged appeal, Goba argues that the High Court erred in finding that circumstantial evidence proved beyond reasonable doubt that Chanthunya caused the death of Gasa.

"The court's judgement cannot be supported having regard to the evidence," reads part of the grounds.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Goba explained that the main issue is the use of clearly manufactured evidence, namely the 'purported' call logs that were used to prosecute the case," he said.

Goba noted that it is disheartening that the court adopted a call log that was clearly bogus, raising doubts about the motive of the prosecution.

"Who provided the fake call logs? Why did police use these as the basis of their investigations? How did the DPP's office then use the same manufactured and fraudulent call logs to commence prosecution? And worst of all, how is it that the judge used the same fake call logs as the basis for conviction?"

Goba further observed that State's argument regarding the call logs is that call log evidence is admissible.

"This is not the issue in contention. We are not saying call log evidence is not admissible but rather that in this particular case the purported call logs are clear illegal fakes, a fraud, manufactured. And hence are inadmissible," he said.

Goba further argues that the High Court made material error of law in finding that circumstantial evidence proved beyond reasonable doubt that Chanthunya committed the offence of hindering burial of a dead body and perjury.

The lawyer said the judgement was determined using certain facts that were never tendered in court as evidence, saying it was an unfair trial.

Chanthunya is currently serving his sentence concurrently at Zomba Maximum Prison.

When she delivered her judgment, Chinangwa said that Chanthunya murdered his 25-year-old girlfriend as per the submitted medical reports which recorded the deceased was poisoned, smothered and stabbed four times.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.