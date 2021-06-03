Togo: New Report - Skills Matching and Technology Sustain Jobs in Togo

3 June 2021
International Trade Centre (Geneva)

Strong employee skills matching and technological capabilities have helped Togolese firms retain workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Companies in Togo that were satisfied with the skills of their workforce and had invested heavily in research and development before the pandemic were less likely to dismiss workers once COVID-19 hit, according to a new report by the International Trade Centre (ITC). That's because these firms valued their workers and drew on their skills to respond to the crisis.

Just 6% of firms whose workforce skills were aligned with enterprise needs let workers go during the pandemic. In contrast, 25% of companies that had weak skills matching before the pandemic had to fire employees.

This finding, which makes the case for investing in technological capabilities and spreading appropriate skills throughout the workforce, is detailed in Promoting SME Competitiveness in Togo: A resilient foundation for transformative growth.

The report is based on company data from 573 business interviewed under the ITC's SME Competitiveness Survey and a survey of 1,084 businesses on the impact of COVID-19. It was prepared with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Togo and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Local consumption promotion.

The data suggest a vicious cycle: companies that lacked strong hiring processes before the pandemic had poor skills matching when it hit, cut work hours in the short term to cope and laid off employees in the medium term. The implication is that firms should invest in the skills of their workforce during good times to reduce layoffs during crises.

Given that skills are so important to the resilience of workers and the businesses that employ them, it is problematic that a disproportionate share of firms in remote northern regions of Togo suffer from a mismatch between worker skills and company needs. Furthermore, access to electricity and other key competitiveness factors 'is unequal across regions, and also varies according to the age and gender of the business owner'.

Investing in the 'missing middle' of education - technical and vocational training - can give Togolese workers the skills their employers need to be competitive and resilient.

Read the original article on ITC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 International Trade Centre. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ITC

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.