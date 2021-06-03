South Africa: Recycling Food 'Waste' - a Day On the Road With SA Harvest

analysis

Maverick Citizen spent a day with SA Harvest's Joburg branch manager and driver Victor Mpofu to get a better understanding of the organisation's operations and how it has gained so much momentum in the space of 18 months.

It is 8am on Thursday at the SA Harvest warehouse in Johannesburg. Clients are already calling Victor Mpofu to schedule a time for his team to rescue and distribute food to those in need. Most of the food to be rescued is starch or carbohydrates.

Ikageng staff show off foodstuffs worth R10 000 recently delivered to them by SA Harvest. (Photo by Michelle Banda)

The morning is bustling. "We are always busy here. We have no time to waste," says Mpofu, known as Captain by his team.

His responsibilities include making sure that whatever food they collect is edible, maintaining good relations with clients and sometimes collecting and distributing food himself.

Mpofu and the team use refrigerated trucks to collect and deliver the "rescued" food. Depending on their schedule, the day starts with a trip to the warehouse where the team assesses how much food they have to distribute. They also coordinate the "rescues" for the day....