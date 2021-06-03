Rwanda: BAL - Rwanda to Host BAL in the Next Two Years

3 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will host Basketball Africa League (BAL) games in the next two years (2022 and 2023).

However, this time around, only a couple of key games will be played in the country - particularly finals and play-offs.

Via her Twitter account on Wednesday, June 2, Clare Akamanzi, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) CEO clarified that the country's partnership with BAL is for three years.

Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, the Minister of Sports, echoed the same on her Twitter account.

"Rwanda is more than ready for the two next seasons: BAL 2022 and BAL 2023."

Times Sport understands that the qualifiers for a new BAL season (2022) are slated for October this year.

A total of 31 teams from 31 countries will participate in the qualifying rounds from which six teams will book tickets to play the BAL inaugural season in 2022, along with six other sides which qualified for the BAL finals upon becoming champions in their respective domestic leagues.

This year, Zamalek were crowned the first champions of the BAL after beating US Monastir 76-63 in the final.

Rwandan representatives, Patriots finished in third place.

