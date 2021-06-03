Namibia Marks International Action Day for Biodiversity

THE executive director in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Teofilus Nghitila, says Namibia is developing a vibrant biodiversity economy from ecosystems and their services to equitably benefit citizens, through the sustainable use of aquatic and terrestrial resources.

Nghitila made these remarks in a speech read on his behalf by the deputy director for environmental education and natural resources economics in the ministry, Olimpio Nhuleipo, during International Action Day for Biodiversity held at the Gobabeb Research Institute last month.

International action day for biodiversity is marked on 22 May globally.

He said creating a biodiversity economy through the sustainable use of natural resources would reduce poverty and incentivise conservation efforts, diversity livelihoods and contribute to climate change adaptation.

Bio-economy is defined as the production, utilisation and conservation of biological resources, including related knowledge and innovation, and to provide information, products and services across all economic sectors aiming towards a sustainable economy.

The event was marked under the theme 'We are part of the solution for nature," which Nghitila said "reminds us as human beings, that to all environmental challenges such as climate change and health issues, there is a nature-based solution, and the bio-economy in particular is the foundation upon which we can build back better."

He said Namibia's second National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2013-2022) envisions a biodiversity that is healthy and resilient to threats and its conservation and sustainable use are key drivers of poverty alleviation and economic growth, especially in rural areas.

He said the Harambee Prosperity Plan (2021-2025) is also aimed at harnessing the extractive and intrinsic value of biodiversity through wildlife-based enterprises as part of a climate-smart economy.

Nghitila said Namibia will continue to protect and conserve biodiversity and promote a biodiversity-based economy in protected areas, conservancies and community forests because Namibia's tourism sector is dependent on biodiversity for its core business and has been contributing immensely to the economy before Covid-19.

The pandemic's onset encouraged the ministry to launch the Covid-19 recovery strategy and a bail-out package to keep the sector afloat.

Although there has been progress and achievements in environmental protection in Namibia, biodiversity conservation and the sustainable use of both renewable and non-renewable resources on land and from the ocean, the country's biodiversity remains under threat due to unsustainable farming practices, desertification, land degradation, and alien invasive species.

Other threats include poaching, illegal harvesting of timber, climate change, human-wildlife conflict and general environmental pollution, Nghitila added.

"The ministry and its development partners will continue to promote environmental education and raise public awareness on environmental issues among Namibians, especially the youth," said Nghitila.

He said environmental education and education for sustainable development is one of the support tools to environmental management and biodiversity conservation, which transforms the minds and attitudes of citizens to be friendly to the environment.

Namibia is an active party to the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilisation, also known as the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing.

Namibia is rich in biodiversity which holds the potential to be used for sustainable production to create knowledge, science, technology and innovation, resulting in products, processes and services to provide meaningful employment and alleviate hunger.