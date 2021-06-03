Namibia: Windhoek Littered With 40 Tonnes of Poo Per Day

RESIDENTS in Windhoek's informal settlements deposit at least 40 tonnes of faeces in the open daily.

The faeces and other solid waste are normally uncollected and are recontributing to the growing unhygienic conditions in Windhoek's informal settlements.

This is according to Stephanie French, the consulting adviser for sanitation at Development Workshop (DW).

French made these remarks at the launch of a programme to enhance participatory democracy in Namibia that is spearheaded by the European Union in Namibia.

According to her, the growing unhygienic conditions in the informal settlements puts Namibia among the most unhygienic countries on the African continent - almost at the same level as Niger and Somalia, who are in that situation because of their poor economies.

This is qualified by the fact that only 12% of Namibians who live in informal settlements have access to toilet facilities while more than 80% practise open defecation "or are using the hillside, a plastic bag or the riverbed", French said.

This unhygienic conditions, French said, are a breeding ground for viruses and diseases, including hepatitis E.

She said the unhygienic conditions are more prevalent in urban areas than in rural areas.

French said the situation is getting worse because "there are more and more shacks in Windhoek every day".

French's organisation, DW, is a non-governmental organisation that works with communities to help them improve hygiene and declare them open-defecation free.

She called on the government and policy makers to prioritise the question of hygiene on the developmental agenda.

"Our work is to encourage communities to build toilets and help each other improve their hygiene, and change their behaviours. Sanitation is not only for toilets but also waste collections. In areas like Katima Mulilo, for example, the waste is not collected for weeks and it is just piling up.

Most informal settlements do not have any waste collection whatsoever and that is an issue which needs to be brought into the total sanitation equation, French said.