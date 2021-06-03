Namibia: Windhoek Littered With 40 Tonnes of Poo Per Day

3 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

RESIDENTS in Windhoek's informal settlements deposit at least 40 tonnes of faeces in the open daily.

The faeces and other solid waste are normally uncollected and are recontributing to the growing unhygienic conditions in Windhoek's informal settlements.

This is according to Stephanie French, the consulting adviser for sanitation at Development Workshop (DW).

French made these remarks at the launch of a programme to enhance participatory democracy in Namibia that is spearheaded by the European Union in Namibia.

According to her, the growing unhygienic conditions in the informal settlements puts Namibia among the most unhygienic countries on the African continent - almost at the same level as Niger and Somalia, who are in that situation because of their poor economies.

This is qualified by the fact that only 12% of Namibians who live in informal settlements have access to toilet facilities while more than 80% practise open defecation "or are using the hillside, a plastic bag or the riverbed", French said.

This unhygienic conditions, French said, are a breeding ground for viruses and diseases, including hepatitis E.

She said the unhygienic conditions are more prevalent in urban areas than in rural areas.

French said the situation is getting worse because "there are more and more shacks in Windhoek every day".

French's organisation, DW, is a non-governmental organisation that works with communities to help them improve hygiene and declare them open-defecation free.

She called on the government and policy makers to prioritise the question of hygiene on the developmental agenda.

"Our work is to encourage communities to build toilets and help each other improve their hygiene, and change their behaviours. Sanitation is not only for toilets but also waste collections. In areas like Katima Mulilo, for example, the waste is not collected for weeks and it is just piling up.

Most informal settlements do not have any waste collection whatsoever and that is an issue which needs to be brought into the total sanitation equation, French said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.