Zimbabwe: Health Director Investigations to Be Completed This Month

3 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

INVESTIGATIONS into the matter in which the director of epidemiology and disease control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Portia Manangazira, is accused of misappropriating funds meant for national Covid-19 awareness campaign are expected to be complete by the end of this month.

The State led by Mr Malvern Mapako today told the court that they were expecting to have the investigations completed by June 30.

Mr Mapako said the police still want to get CR 14 documents for shareholders of companies believed to have benefited from the alleged misappropriation of funds.

He also said there are two outstanding witness statements to be recorded from the employees at the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Lawyer Mr Garikayi Mhishi appeared for Dr Manangazira while Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje presided.

