Rwanda: Man Who Jumped to His Death From Nyabugogo Building Was a Lawyer, Ex-Journalist

3 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The man who jumped to his death from a multi-storied building in Nyabugogo on Wednesday morning was a lawyer and former journalist.

The man who has since been identified as Bukuru Ntwali died in a suspected suicide at Inkundamahoro commercial complex after jumping from the fourth floor, according to Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

Ntwari had previously worked for a sister paper of The New Times, Izuba Rirashe.

According to witnesses, earlier on Wednesday morning, an unidentified man came to Inkundamahoro commercial complex in Nyabugogo Bus Terminal, parked his car, and asked a security guards to guide him to the fourth floor of the building.

Jean Paul Uwihayimana who was present during the incident said that it looked like the man had planned it before.

"He came, and asked the security guard for directions to the stairs that led to the fourth floor. Upon reaching there, he made a 'sign of the cross' and immediately jumped to his death," comments Uwihayimana.

Another eyewitness, one Innocent Amani, who works in one of the restaurants at the commercial complex also testified the man's suicidal incident.

"It was very shocking because he looked smart, and we didn't suspect that he wanted to commit suicide but upon realizing what had happened, we realized that he had come with the intention of committing suicide", he added.

When contacted, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, said, "We can only confirm he jumped from the fourth floor and fell to the ground, but the suspected suicide case has been taken over by RIB for further investigations,"

Contacted for a comment, Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau confirmed that the man who committed suicide is Bukuru Ntwali.

"We arrived at the scene shortly after and took his body to Rwanda Forensic Laboratory. He had no identification on him but we later on identified him as Bukuru Ntwali, a resident of Kamuhoza cell in Kimisagara village", he told The New Times.

