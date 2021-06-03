Kenya: KBF Boss Otula Backs Kenya Morans to Shine in Championship

The national men's basketball team, Kenya Morans, faces tricky opponents in Pool 'C' of 2021 Fiba AfroBasket championship set for August in Kigali.

And Kenya Basketball Federation president Paul Otula has said that whereas Kenya's opponents in Pool C could easily pass for Africa's best, Kenya Morans are up to the task, having beaten former African giants Angola in the qualifiers held in Cameroon early this year.

"I had anticipated it. No pool is easier than the other at this finals because we are going to be equally competitive. It will be a good platform for Kenya Morans to show the world what they are made of. It is a chance for Kenya to redraw the map of basketball in Africa", Otula, himself a former basketball player and coach, said.

Kenya has been drawn in Pool C with former champions Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire and Mali, but Otula reckons Kenya Morans will prove their mettle on the championship.

Otula said Kenya Morans players have been training in isolation and are a heartbeat away from starting full training in compliance with protocols from Sport and Health ministries.

"We are working in partnership with the government to ensure when we finally start training, everything will be as per the requirements. In the meantime, some of our players are training in isolation as we liaise with the government on the final organisation of training venue ,"said Otula.

Morans qualified for the 2021 AfroBasket tournament for the first time in 28 years after shocking pre-match favourites Angola 74-73 in the qualifiers in Yaounde, Cameroon in February this year.