Zimbabwe: Critically Ill Patients Involved in Fatal Karoi Road Accident

A KAROI District Hospital ambulance reportedly ferrying critically ill patients to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital was late Wednesday afternoon involved in a fatal crash in which an undisclosed number of people died.

The road traffic accident occurred around the Buffalo Downs area along the Chirundu-Harare highway, which is a danger zone.

Sources have confirmed the accident and NewZimbabwe.com is trying to get in touch with the police and Health Ministry officials for an update.

More details to follow...