Angola: Chad Wooing Angola's Support for Political-Military Stability

Luanda — Chad's Transitional Military Council has requested Angola's political and diplomatic support for political-military stability in its country.

The information was released Wednesday in Luanda by the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, Cherif Mahamat Zene.

Cherif Mahamat Zene was speaking at a press conference, as part of the visit to Angola of the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby.

He said that his country recognises the role played by Angola for the stability of member countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

"I would like to underline Angola's leadership in Central Africa and its commitment to preserving stability and peace on the continent. In this sense, we have come to present the political-military situation in Chad to the Angolan side so that they can help us," he stressed.

The Chadian minister said that he rely on support of ECCAS and the African Union, which are following the transition process in Chad, expressing hope for a definitive exit of mercenaries from his country.

Strengthening cooperation

Cherif Mahamat Zene stated that Angola and Chad have had excellent cooperation relations for several years, which deserve to be deepened with reciprocal advantages.

He noted that during the ministerial meeting, held on Wednesday, the two countries addressed the strengthening of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, infrastructure, telecommunications and energy.

"We talk about the progress made and what we can improve. We are committed so that cooperation is beneficial for both parties and we are going to propose to the joint commission in order to look for other areas in which we can cooperate together", he said.

In his turn, the Angolan minister of foreign affairs, Téte António, pledged Angola's support for stability in Chad, stating that this country has contributed to the stability of the Sahel region.

He spoke of Angola's interest in contributing to stability in Chad, and is also concerned about the unfolding of events in Libya, which for many years has been a source of destabilisation in the Sahel."

"We call for the withdrawal management of these mercenaries and the United Nations and other international organisations play their role in this issue," he added.

Political-military situation in Chad

Chad has been hit by civil war since December 2005, in the conflict involving government forces and various armed groups.

The political-military situation in this country has become more acute following the death, on 20 April this year, of the re-elected President Idriss Déby Itno, who did not resist the injuries sustained in combat against armed opposition forces, in the desert of Tibesti (northern region of the country.

Idriss Déby Itno died a day after being declared the winner, for the sixth consecutive time, in the April 11 presidential election, with 79.32% of the vote.

Due to the situation, a Military Transitional Council assumed the management of the country's affairs and, on the 2nd of May, created a Transitional Government that should lead the country until the holding of new elections, in the next 18 months.

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, chairs the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), and has been regularly informed about the situation prevailing in that member country of the organization