Namibia: Low Key Ready to Trade Leather With Stevenson in Las Vegas

3 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Boxer Jeremiah 'low Key' Nakathila sent a stern warning to American boxer Shakur Stevenson, ahead of their Interim WBO World Super Featherweight Title scheduled for 12 June 12 in Las Vegas.

"I am ready, it is time to put Namibia and Africa Shine. We are ready to have a world champion again," Nakathila said during a press briefing and send-off event in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Nakathila who boasts of a 21-1-0 record is set to go toe to toe with USA's Stevenson who boasts of a 15-0-0 record.

The winner of the mega-fight will face Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title later in the year.

"I am not intimidated by Stevenson's preparations ahead of the fight. What I can tell you is, be ready to celebrate," he said.

Speaking to the media, Nakathila's promoter, Nestor Tobias said the mega-fight can not get bigger than this and their preparations ahead of the fight were fruitful, as they managed to have good sparring opponents for Nakathila.

"He sparred with both orthodox and south-paw partners. We will not undermine Stevenson and he should not undermine us as well, as we will go for his blood," he added.

Tobias said the Namibia team will depart on Friday, June 4 for America, so that the travelling team can acclimatize, ahead of the fight.

Meanwhile, a representative of the sponsors from MTC, Tim Ekandjo urged the fighter to maintain focus and discipline and stick to the game plan and lift the country's flag high.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.