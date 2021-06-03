Nigeria: Sports Minister to Declare 2021 Emerging Leaders Conference Open

3 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Akin Dare, is expected to spearhead efforts by stakeholders to mentor and empower aspiring young leaders to pursue excellence, integrity and consistency while presenting them with invaluable networking opportunities and platforms.

The 2021 Emerging Leaders Conference, which will attract eminent Nigerian leaders, the international community, young aspiring leaders across all facets, the corporate, professionals and the political sphere and, will be declared open by the Minister on Thursday, June 17 at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

The event which is being packaged and managed by Rest Logic Nigeria is aiming to address the leadership, governance, development and innovation needs of the youths.

A statement issued by the Executive Director, Rest Logic Nigeria, Jeremiah Agala I., the objectives of the conference is to equipping the aspiring young leaders with the leadership tools in the 21st century to keep them at par with their counterparts around the globe, creating a networking platform for idea sharing where leadership discourse can be raise touching on key national issues cutting across all strata.

The statement added that the conference will also among other things, inspire and create leadership awareness amongst the youths and help them channel the awareness positively for the growth and good of their immediate community, breaking ethno-religious divide, sponsoring synergy for leadership growth of the Nigeria nation.

The highlight of the conference is the African Leadership Award seeks to recognize and award persons and groups for their exceptional and outstanding strength in the fight for democracy, courage to defend democratic practice, rule of law, human rights, non-discrimination, gender equality and their exceptional, excellent, exemplary leadership.

