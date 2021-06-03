Nigeria: Makinde Mulls Taskforce to Enforce Open Grazing Ban

3 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration is considering constituting a taskforce in the next eight weeks to implement the ban on open grazing in the state.

The governor, who stated this in Ogbomoso during a Town Hall meeting in commemoration of the second anniversary of the government, held at the Soun Ogunlola Hall, Oja-Igbo, Ogbomoso, said that open grazing was illegal in the state.

He added that the government will continually engage the people of the state in the budget process, adding that a government team that will collate data for the next budget will soon embark on consultations with the communities.

The governor assured the people that his government would soon create an alternative road to the Ibadan/Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway, a federal road which he said had been under construction for too long.

According to him, the state government will construct the Iseyin/Ogbomoso road to link the Ibadan/Iseyin road already constructed and ensure that travelers going to Ogbomoso bypass the traffic snare on the federal road.

He said, "In Oyo State, open grazing is against the law. The implementation plan will come out within the next six to eight weeks. So, to my brother from Oriire who spoke about open grazing, the Task Force will not be for Oriire alone, it will cut across Oyo State.

"So, whoever goes against the law in this state will face the wrath of law and that is just it.

"And concerning all the requests on road construction, we will plan ahead. Some of these projects will be included in the budget that we are going to come up with next year because we have to work with the fund in government coffers."

"When you engage with our team on budget, which will be going round very soon, make sure some of these roads are mentioned and I give you my promise that we will do all we can to ensure the right things are done."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.