South Africa: R400m Worth of Cocaine Seized On Gauteng Highway

3 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 39-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon after he was arrested on Wednesday for ferrying R400 million worth of cocaine on the N1 north.

The suspect, who was nabbed near the R21 Flying saucer interchange, was arrested by a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau (SANEB Head Office), Pretoria Serious Organised Crime, Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) of the Hawks with the assistance of Crime Intelligence Head Office.

In a statement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) said: "It is alleged that a bakkie that was towing a 12-foot ski boat was stopped after information was received. Upon searching the boat the team found 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million. Investigations are continuing and more arrests are imminent".

National Hawks head Lieutenant-Colonel Godfrey Lebeya lauded the team, saying yesterday's drug seizure had dealt a blow to these illegal activities.

"Let us not leave any stone unturned in addressing the proliferation of illegal drugs within the country," he said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.