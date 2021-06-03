South Africa: R400m Worth of Cocaine Seized On Gauteng Highway

A 39-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon after he was arrested on Wednesday for ferrying R400 million worth of cocaine on the N1 north.

The suspect, who was nabbed near the R21 Flying saucer interchange, was arrested by a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau (SANEB Head Office), Pretoria Serious Organised Crime, Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) of the Hawks with the assistance of Crime Intelligence Head Office.

In a statement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) said: "It is alleged that a bakkie that was towing a 12-foot ski boat was stopped after information was received. Upon searching the boat the team found 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million. Investigations are continuing and more arrests are imminent".

National Hawks head Lieutenant-Colonel Godfrey Lebeya lauded the team, saying yesterday's drug seizure had dealt a blow to these illegal activities.

"Let us not leave any stone unturned in addressing the proliferation of illegal drugs within the country," he said.