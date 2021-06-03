Nigeria: DHQ Denies Mass Retirement of Army Generals

3 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

About 30 generals were reportedly forced to retire following the appointment of their junior, Farouk Yahaya, by President Muhammadu Buhari, as COAS last week.

The Defence Headquarters has said speculations that there is mass retirement of some generals in the Nigerian Army following the appointment of Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), is not true.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a brigadier general, stated this while briefing journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Yahaya, a major general, was appointed as 22nd COAS on May 27, following the death of Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, in a plane crash in Kaduna on May 21.

He is a member of the 37th Regular Course.

There were speculations that no fewer than 30 generals, who are Mr Yahaya's seniors, would be retired from service.

The affected officers belong to Regular Course 35 and 36.

Some of them are the Chief of Policy and Plan, Ben Ahanotu, Chief of Operation and former Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force, Ibrahim Yusuf, and A.M. Aliyu.

There were media reports that, in line with military tradition, the affected generals cannot serve under a junior officer to them and must mandatorily go home.

But Mr Onyeuko said the retirement of senior officers from the military was always voluntary, adding that the military high command has yet to authorise the retirement of any officer.

"At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya.

"This has stirred up a lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military.

"I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours as retirement is only on a voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

"At this point, no retirements have been authorised by the military high command," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.