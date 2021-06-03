Nigeria: Abducted Official of Ondo School Freed

3 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Omolayo Ojo, the official of Chimola School, Akure, Ondo State, who was whisked away after gunmen hijacked a bus on Thursday morning, has been freed.

Speaking after the incident, Ojo said the gunmen threatened to harm her if she did not cooperate with them.

She said she obeyed all their instructions and was released when they said she was innocent.

The victim said she was taken to an unknown destination and she found her way back to Akure after asking for directions from people she met on her way.

