Zimbabwe: Centenary to Host Birthday Celebrations for Jiri

3 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo — The life of the late Jairos Jiri Association founder and renowned philanthropist Mr Jairos Jiri will be celebrated in style at the end of this month with his family lining up festivities to remember him on his centenary birthday commemorations.

Mr Jiri died in 1982 and would have turned 100, years on June 26 having been born on the same day in 1921.

Mr Jiri became a household name in the country by registering the first organisation to cater for people with disabilities with Jairos Jiri Association undergoing exponential growth in the area of looking after the physically challenge up to this day.

Jiri family spokesperson Ms Pamela Jiri says the family of the late icon is organising huge celebrations to mark his birthday.

According to Ms Jiri the celebrations, aimed at paying homage to the late icon and reflect on his journey in the struggle to help people with disabilities, will be held at his rural home in Bikita where his remains were interred.

Last year his family came out guns blazing and lamented Mr Jiri's removal from the national memory despite his immense contribution to improving the welfare of both the physically and mentally challenged.

The family appealed for Jiri's achievements to be recognised and serve as inspiration to future generations.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.