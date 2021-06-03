Zimbabwe: Centenary to Host Birthday Celebrations for Jiri

Masvingo — The life of the late Jairos Jiri Association founder and renowned philanthropist Mr Jairos Jiri will be celebrated in style at the end of this month with his family lining up festivities to remember him on his centenary birthday commemorations.

Mr Jiri died in 1982 and would have turned 100, years on June 26 having been born on the same day in 1921.

Mr Jiri became a household name in the country by registering the first organisation to cater for people with disabilities with Jairos Jiri Association undergoing exponential growth in the area of looking after the physically challenge up to this day.

Jiri family spokesperson Ms Pamela Jiri says the family of the late icon is organising huge celebrations to mark his birthday.

According to Ms Jiri the celebrations, aimed at paying homage to the late icon and reflect on his journey in the struggle to help people with disabilities, will be held at his rural home in Bikita where his remains were interred.

Last year his family came out guns blazing and lamented Mr Jiri's removal from the national memory despite his immense contribution to improving the welfare of both the physically and mentally challenged.

The family appealed for Jiri's achievements to be recognised and serve as inspiration to future generations.