Namibia: Nakathila to Leave Tomorrow for America

Namibia's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) global super featherweight champion, Jeremiah 'Lowkey' Nakathila and his camp will tomorrow afternoon depart for America for his much-anticipated world title fight.

Nakathila, who boasts an impressive record of 21 wins and one loss from a total of 22 fights, will square off against one of America's fast-rising prospects, Shakur Stevenson who holds a record of 15 fights with no loss in the WBO world interim super featherweight title.

Speaking at the official send-off yesterday held at the MTC headquarters in Olympia, promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias urged the nation to rally behind Nakathila from start to finish.

"I want you guys to be with us from here to Las Vegas and be with us during the fight because we need your support to the end. We are just here to announce that we are leaving on Friday for Las Vegas, the USA, for the big fight. Like I always say, it can't get bigger than this, it's the biggest stage of all.

"Everyone wants to fight in Las Vegas, and when you fight at that stage then you should know you have made it, meaning the whole world will follow the fight and this is a good platform for Namibia to get on the world map," he said.

Also speaking at the event, Nakathila's South African sparring partner, Nonhlanhla Magagane, said after spending close to three months with the 31-year-old boxer, he believes the American opponent does not stand any chance in their upcoming encounter.

"I believe we have been training hard, training twice a day and that's not easy, because you have to wake up every morning and have a session in the afternoon. I don't think Shakur stands a chance," he said.

On his part, a confident Nakathila assured boxing fans and the nation at large that he is ready for the fight.

"I am ready, it's time for Namibia to shine again. We had a great camp, great people and energy around, and I couldn't ask for more. I am ready for Stevenson and ready to destroy him. I have got all that it takes to do it so come the 12th of June, Namibia will have a new world champion," he stated.