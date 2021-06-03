Cameroon: Institute for Vocational Trainers - Koica Offers Preventive Kits

3 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The gifts are aimed at curbing the pandemic amongst staff and students of the National Institute for Vocational Training and Programme Dev't.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training, (MINEFOP) Prudence Forchap Esandem Nkong, has received Covid-19 preventive kits destined for the National Institute for Vocational Training and Programme Development (NIVTPD). The Covid-19 items, donated by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) were handed over by the Country Director of KOICA, Gyuhong Lee, yesterday, June 2, 2021 at the school premises in Yaounde.

The event was an occasion for the Secretary General of MINEFOP to extend her Minister's gratitude to their Korean partners for the commitments to provide high quality vocational training in the country as well as the support to combat Covid-19. Prudence Forchap Esandem mentioned the construction and equipping of the Vocational Training Centre of Excellence in Douala, Limbe and Sangmelima as well as NIVTPD. The Secretary General said besides vocational training, the Korean partner has come again to assist in curbing the global pandemic which is affecting the world at large. As such, the Secretary General of MINEFOP received 27 one-liter Automatic Dispensers, 150 five-liter Alcohol gel to refill, one Wall Thermometer, three Thermo flashes, 2400 KN95 face masks, 85 Antiseptic sprays and 85 Liquid Soaps, from KOICA. Prudence Forchap Esandem Nkong urged the coordinator of NIVTPD to make good use of the gifts in strict and scrupulous compliance with the rules of public management and accounting. She underscored that the administration of NIVTPD should pay particular attention to ensuring the preventive maintenance of electrical appliances while enforcing Covid-19 barrier measures within the institute's premises.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.