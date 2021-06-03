Cameroon: Institute for Vocational Trainers - Koica Offers Preventive Kits

The gifts are aimed at curbing the pandemic amongst staff and students of the National Institute for Vocational Training and Programme Dev't.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training, (MINEFOP) Prudence Forchap Esandem Nkong, has received Covid-19 preventive kits destined for the National Institute for Vocational Training and Programme Development (NIVTPD). The Covid-19 items, donated by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) were handed over by the Country Director of KOICA, Gyuhong Lee, yesterday, June 2, 2021 at the school premises in Yaounde.

The event was an occasion for the Secretary General of MINEFOP to extend her Minister's gratitude to their Korean partners for the commitments to provide high quality vocational training in the country as well as the support to combat Covid-19. Prudence Forchap Esandem mentioned the construction and equipping of the Vocational Training Centre of Excellence in Douala, Limbe and Sangmelima as well as NIVTPD. The Secretary General said besides vocational training, the Korean partner has come again to assist in curbing the global pandemic which is affecting the world at large. As such, the Secretary General of MINEFOP received 27 one-liter Automatic Dispensers, 150 five-liter Alcohol gel to refill, one Wall Thermometer, three Thermo flashes, 2400 KN95 face masks, 85 Antiseptic sprays and 85 Liquid Soaps, from KOICA. Prudence Forchap Esandem Nkong urged the coordinator of NIVTPD to make good use of the gifts in strict and scrupulous compliance with the rules of public management and accounting. She underscored that the administration of NIVTPD should pay particular attention to ensuring the preventive maintenance of electrical appliances while enforcing Covid-19 barrier measures within the institute's premises.