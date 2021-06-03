Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Ivanov Borislav Wins Again

The cyclist from Bulgaria won the fifth lap in Douala in 2h17'06 " yesterday, June 2, 2021.

Another victory for the cyclists from Bulgaria during the fifth lap of the 17th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon that took place in Douala yesterday June 2, 2021. It was a closed circuit race in the city of Douala covering a distance of 109km. The race kicked off at 10 a.m. in the presence of authorities of the Littoral Region. The race consisted of eight rounds of 13 km making a total of 109 km.

As they rode past the streets of Douala, the public came out in their numbers to cheer the cyclists. From take-off, the good performances could be seen from Cameroonian riders as the displayed rich talents in cycling. Two Cameroonians, Yaou Gadji from SNH and Njiasse Popunaro, of the Cameroon National team were on the lead but were caught up by the bulk. The competition was stiff given the quality of the riders.

At the end of the competition, Ivanov Borislav from the national team of Bulgaria won finishing the race in 2h17'26". Ilboudo Harouna from Burkina Faso was second in 2h18'06" and Tella Artuce from SNH Vélo Club was third in 2h18'06". The jersey for the best Cameroonian in the lap went to Tella Artuce while the blue jersey for the best Cameroonian in the competition went to Clovis Kamzong Abossolo from SNH Vélo Club. Kamzong Abossolo is barely two seconds from the holder of the yellow jersey and hopes are high he will grab it along the way. The yellow jersey for the best cyclist in the competition went to Leonien Alexandre from Martigues Sport France. Leonien Alexandre got the yellow jersey for the second time and he equally got the white jersey for the best youth of the competition. The white and red dotted jersey for the best climber in the competition went to Genov Nikolay from the national team of Bulgaria. The sixth lap will take place along the Douala-Kribi highway today June 3, 2021 over a distance of 156.6km.