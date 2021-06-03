Cameroon: Child Protection - Emergency Programme Underway in NW

The initiative of Plan International Cameroon will run from May 2021 to April 2022 and is expected at term to reach out to some 11,351 adolescents between the ages of 18-24.

The 4th phase of Plan International Cameroon's Child Protection in Emergency Programme is on course in Mezam and Momo Divisions of the North West Region with some friendly and open spaces for adolescents. The ongoing socio-political crisis is the inspiration for the project which seeks to strengthen child protection mechanisms, especially adolescents separated from their families, unaccompanied children, survivors of sexual gender-based violence, children associated with armed groups and others belonging to indigenous groups like Mbororos.

It is all about structures that raise awareness in communities on abuse, violence and neglect. It emerged from a workshop in Bamenda to validate the programme that the 4th phase features innovations. The Child Protection in Emergency Coordinator for the North West region, Anyangwa Sylvia told community leaders at the event that Day-Care centres are available for babies of adolescents who enrol for the vocational training compartment of the programme.

In all, the programme scheduled to run from May 27, 2021 to April, 2022 is expected to reach out to some 11,351 adolescents between the ages of 18-24 with the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) to thank for funding. Details announce the creation of 15 adolescent clubs and 15 youth clubs to engage and promote inter-generational discussions with community caregivers on issues of common understanding. Start-up kits will also be provided for graduates of the vocational training course and psycho-social support will equally help matters for those in need.