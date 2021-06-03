Egypt: WFP Director in Egypt Praises Cooperation With S. Sinai

3 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Country Director and Representative of the World Food Program (WFP) in Egypt Menghestab Haile praised Wednesday the fruitful cooperation with South Sinai governorate, especially in Saint Catherine region in the fields of women empowerment and agricultural domains.

Haile's remarks came during his meeting with South Sinai Governor Khaled Foda as the former has finished his seven-year tenure in Egypt.

Foda thanked Haile for his dedication in work, and wished him success in his new post as a regional director in WFP in Africa.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.