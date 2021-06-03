Egypt: WFP Director in Egypt Praises Cooperation With S. Sinai

Country Director and Representative of the World Food Program (WFP) in Egypt Menghestab Haile praised Wednesday the fruitful cooperation with South Sinai governorate, especially in Saint Catherine region in the fields of women empowerment and agricultural domains.

Haile's remarks came during his meeting with South Sinai Governor Khaled Foda as the former has finished his seven-year tenure in Egypt.

Foda thanked Haile for his dedication in work, and wished him success in his new post as a regional director in WFP in Africa.